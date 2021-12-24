Dole Recalls Salads Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

(RTTNews) - Dole Fresh Vegetables recalled Salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ processing facilities due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with the either the letter "N" or "Y" in the upper right-hand corner of the package and will have a "Best if Used By" date between November 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022.

The company said it suspended operations at both packing facilities and is reviewing all the processes including conducting an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol. It estimates the one-off cost associated with the temporary suspension will be between $15 million to $25 million.

