Dole Q4 Results Top Estimates; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Fresh produce supplier Dole plc (DOLE) reported Tuesday net income attributable to Dole for the fourth quarter of $6.8 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $29.3 million or $0.31 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted income was $0.09 per share, compared to $0.00 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased 4.7 percent to $2.36 billion from $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 10.2 percent.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.05 per share on revenues of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Monday, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.08 per share, payable on April 21, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.