Dole Q4 Results Top Estimates; Declares Dividend

March 07, 2023 — 06:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fresh produce supplier Dole plc (DOLE) reported Tuesday net income attributable to Dole for the fourth quarter of $6.8 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $29.3 million or $0.31 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted income was $0.09 per share, compared to $0.00 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased 4.7 percent to $2.36 billion from $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 10.2 percent.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.05 per share on revenues of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Monday, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.08 per share, payable on April 21, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

