News & Insights

Markets
DOLE

Dole Q3 Earnings Climb, Raises FY23 Outlook

November 16, 2023 — 06:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dole plc. (DOLE), a farm products company, Thursday reported higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter.

Further, the company raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal 2023.

Quarterly earnings attributable to Dole increased to $45.3 million or $0.48 per share from $39.8 million or $0.42 per share.

Excluding items, earnings were $22.6 million or $0.24 per share compared to earnings of $26.2 million or $0.28 per share.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue rose to $2.043 billion from $1.961 billion the previous year. The Street view for revenue is $2.18 billion.

Additionally, the company declared a dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on January 4, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 14.

Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects Adjusted EBITDA of at least $365.0 million compared to the previous guidance of at least $350.0 million.

On Wednesday, Dole shares closed at $11.95, up 0.25% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.