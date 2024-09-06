Dole PLC (DOLE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Dole (DOLE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $16.3 in the previous session. Dole has gained 32.1% since the start of the year compared to the 9.6% move for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the -10.5% return for the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 14, 2024, Dole reported EPS of $0.49 versus consensus estimate of $0.41 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.96%.

For the current fiscal year, Dole is expected to post earnings of $1.21 per share on $8.29 billion in revenues. This represents a -2.42% change in EPS on a 0.48% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.44 per share on $8.38 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 19.65% and 1.1%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Dole may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Dole has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 13.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 16.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.5X versus its peer group's average of 7.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.63. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Dole currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Dole passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Dole shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.