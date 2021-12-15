Dole plc (DOLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Dole plc (DOLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased DOLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.9, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOLE was $12.9, representing a -26.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.66 and a 6.17% increase over the 52 week low of $12.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dole Dividend History page.

