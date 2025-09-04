Dole Plc Announces Pricing Of 11.92 Mln Ordinary Shares Secondary Offering

Markets
(RTTNews) - Irish-American fresh produce supplier Dole Plc (DOLE) on Thursday revealed the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering of an aggregate of 11.92 million of its ordinary shares by Castle & Cooke Holdings, Inc. and The Murdock Group, LLC at a price of $13.25 per share.

Dole Plc said that it is not offering any ordinary shares in this transaction and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders. The ordinary shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DOLE", the company added.

The company said that the offering is expected to close on September 5, subject to customary closing conditions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the underwriter and sole book-running manager for the offering.

