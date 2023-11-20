DOLE or CTVA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Agriculture - Operations stocks are likely familiar with Dole (DOLE) and Corteva, Inc. (CTVA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Dole and Corteva, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that DOLE likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CTVA has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DOLE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.30, while CTVA has a forward P/E of 18.15. We also note that DOLE has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CTVA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41.

Another notable valuation metric for DOLE is its P/B ratio of 0.78. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CTVA has a P/B of 1.32.

Based on these metrics and many more, DOLE holds a Value grade of B, while CTVA has a Value grade of C.

DOLE sticks out from CTVA in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that DOLE is the better option right now.

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

