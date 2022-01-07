Dole Fresh Vegetables Recalls Certain Salads Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

(RTTNews) - Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is recalling certain Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, California production facilities containing iceberg lettuce, due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products from Springfield can be identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter "W" and a "Best if Used By" date between December 22, 2021 and January 9, 2022. Products from Soledad can be identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter "B" and a "Best if Used By" date between December 23, 2021 and January 8, 2022.

The company has asked its consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately. No illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date.

Dole said it made the voluntary recall after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products was tested by the company and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

