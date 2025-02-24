DOLE Earnings Preview: Recent $DOLE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DOLE ($DOLE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,080,412,400 and earnings of $0.08 per share.
DOLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of DOLE stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,010,546 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,682,792
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,008,485 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,654,886
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 653,544 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,848,985
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ added 579,412 shares (+32.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,845,238
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 550,351 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,451,752
- HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 538,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,778,501
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 436,790 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,914,136
