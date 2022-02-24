Dole (DOLE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.18, changing hands as low as $13.95 per share. Dole plc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOLE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.15 per share, with $17.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.