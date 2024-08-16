Is Dole (DOLE) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dole (DOLE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dole is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dole is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOLE's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DOLE has returned 24.3% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 5.7%. As we can see, Dole is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Lifeway Foods (LWAY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 41.7%.

The consensus estimate for Lifeway Foods' current year EPS has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Dole belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11% so far this year, meaning that DOLE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lifeway Foods belongs to the Food - Dairy Products industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #13. The industry has moved -6.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dole and Lifeway Foods as they could maintain their solid performance.

