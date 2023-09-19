DOLE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.96, changing hands as high as $12.12 per share. Dole plc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOLE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.20 per share, with $14.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.06.
