DOLE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.03, changing hands as high as $14.42 per share. Dole plc shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOLE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.15 per share, with $17.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.45.

