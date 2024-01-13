News & Insights

Dolce & Gabbana presents 'Sleek' menswear collection in Milan

January 13, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

By Elisa Anzolin

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana presented a sharply tailored menswear collection at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, showing long, textured coats and waist-length jackets to an audience that included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Entitled "Sleek", the autumn to winter line-up was mostly black, with touches of white, grey and denim.

In their show notes, design duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said the aim of the collection was to channel "the recovery of values through quality expressed in all its forms".

As models emerged from an underground staircase, Bezos sat in the front row next to his partner Lauren Sanchez, whose son Nikko Gonzalez was on the catwalk.

South Korean singers Rowoon and Younghoon were also among those watching the show.

Earlier on Saturday, LVMH-owned LVMH.PA Fendi brought a more informal look to Milan, with artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi drawing inspiration from both urban and country life.

The colour palette ranged from green to grey, and plum to dark blue.

Models wore long, pleated shorts inspired by Scottish kilts paired with leather boots resembling Wellingtons, and loose trousers tweaked with pleats.

Fishermen's coats and waterproof wax jackets added to the outdoorsy feel.

Milan's fashion week, which kicked off on Friday with a catwalk show from Kering-owned PRTP.PAGucci runs through Monday, and will be followed by Paris Fashion Week.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Helen Popper)

