US Markets

Dolce & Gabbana plans U.S., Spain and Maldives real estate projects

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

April 03, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Dolce & Gabbana said on Monday it would enter the real estate sector, with two residential schemes in the United States and Spain and a hospitality project in the Maldives.

Dolce & Gabbana said it would join forces with JDS Development Group in Miami and Sierra Blanca Estates in Marbella for the residential projects, while DarGlobal would be its partner in the Maldives.

No financial details were disclosed.

In the last two decades many luxury groups have got into real estate, with brands such as Armani or Versace opening hotels under their own names.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini and Susan Fenton)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.