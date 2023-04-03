Dolce & Gabbana plans U.S., Spain and Maldives real estate projects

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Dolce & Gabbana said on Monday it would enter the real estate sector, with two residential schemes in the United States and Spain and a hospitality project in the Maldives.

Dolce & Gabbana said it would join forces with JDS Development Group in Miami and Sierra Blanca Estates in Marbella for the residential projects, while DarGlobal would be its partner in the Maldives.

No financial details were disclosed.

In the last two decades many luxury groups have got into real estate, with brands such as Armani or Versace opening hotels under their own names.

