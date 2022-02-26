Dolce & Gabbana go futuristic in Milan, Versace plays with contrasts

Adds details from Dolce & Gabbana show

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - From large visor sunglasses to shiny jackets with huge sleeves, Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana offered an array of futuristic looks for women's winter wardrobes at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented mainly all-black outfits that played with shapes. Shoulders were exaggerated, sleeves voluminous, trousers one-legged and sunglasses asymmetric.

Models wore see-through tops, dresses and leggings, coats and tops with morphed hoods and synched blazer or coat dresses with stockings.

Dabs of bright colours came on bodysuits worn with black dresses with ribbons that wound down the leg or neck, buttoned jackets in pink, orange and yellow, and furry checked or bubble gum pink coats accessorised with matching hats and boots.

Last month, Dolce & Gabbana said it would stop using fur in collections in favour of eco-fur garments and accessories, becoming the latest brand to do so amid changing tastes of younger, environmentally-savvy customers.

More leisurely looks came in loose logoed tops. Other designs shined: gold or silver outfits, red dresses and coats, and see-through sparkling dresses.

Versace offered roomy cargo pants and corset dresses at its show on Friday night, presenting an autumn/winter collection that played with contrasts.

Designer Donatella Versace opened the show with a sharp black trouser suit, before swiftly introducing satin corsets in purple, lime, pink, cream or checked worn as tops or adorning tight-fitting dresses as bodices.

Sometimes even puffer jackets bore the shape.

Models wore latex leggings, pinstripe trousers or cargo pants. There were also mini skirts, printed T-shirts and sparkly colourful chain tops. Large checked prints adorned jackets and skirts.

“This collection is built on contrast and tension - like an elastic band pulled tight and about to snap-back with a build-up of energy," Donatella Versace said of the line.

"That feeling is just irresistible to me. It opens new possibilities and makes things happen."

Versace also peppered the line with denim, presenting wide-leg jeans and mini skirts.

Milan Fashion Week wraps up on Monday.

