Dolby's (DLB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Dolby Laboratories, Inc DLB reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 65 cents compared with 54 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents.

Total revenues were $290.6 million, up from $278.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.46%. The uptick was caused by increased adoption of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The company announced a dividend of 30 cents per share, payable on Dec 5, to shareholders of record on Nov 28, 2023.

Segmental Performance

Revenues from Licensing were $265.2 million, up from $249.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Products and Services’ revenues were $25.3 million compared with $29.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Broadcast Licensing contributed 39% to the total licensing revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter. Mobile Licensing accounted for 14%, Consumer Electronics 16%, PC Licensing 10% and Licensing from Other Markets contributed 22% to licensing revenues.

Other Details

Gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter was $255.1 million compared with $241.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses increased to $258.5 million from $213.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Operating loss was $3.5 million against the operating income of $27.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company repurchased 0.3 million of its common shares and ended the quarter with $212 million of stock repurchase authorization.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Dolby generated $85 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $51.3 million in the prior-year period.

As of Sep 29, 2023, the company had $745.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $607.6 million in total liabilities.

2024 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects GAAP EPS of 44-59 cents and non-GAAP EPS of 80-95 cents on revenues of $300-$330 million.

On a GAAP basis, operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $220-$230 million, whereas, on a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses are anticipated to be between $180 million and $190 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenues to be $1.30 billion. GAAP operating margin is expected to be 20%, while the non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be nearly 32%.

On a GAAP basis, operating expenses are expected to be between $885 million and $895 million, whereas, on a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses are anticipated to be in the range of $740-$750 million. The company expects GAAP EPS of $2.30-$2.45 and non-GAAP EPS of $3.60-$3.75.

