Dolby's (DLB) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Dolby Laboratories, Inc DLB reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 55 cents compared with 68 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents.

Total revenues were $298.4 million, up from $289.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The uptick was caused by revenue growth across all business segments and increased adoption of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The company announced a dividend of 27 cents per share, payable on Aug 22, to shareholders of record on Aug 14, 2023.

Segmental Performance

Revenues from Licensing were $273.1 million, up from $269.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Products and Services’ revenues were $25.2 million compared with $20.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Broadcast Licensing contributed 38% to the total licensing revenues in the third quarter. Mobile Licensing accounted for 18%, Consumer Electronics 13%, PC Licensing 11% and Licensing from Other Markets contributed 20% to licensing revenues.

Other Details

Gross profit in the fiscal third quarter was $256.8 million compared with $253.6 million in the year-earlier quarter. Total operating expenses increased to $240.9 million from $208.1 million reported in the previous-year quarter.

Operating income was $15.9 million compared with $45.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the fiscal third quarter, the company repurchased 0.3 million of its common shares and ended the quarter with $237 million of stock repurchase authorization.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

For the six months that ended on Jun 30, Dolby generated $282.1 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $267.3 million in the prior-year period.

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had $765.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $625.2 million in total liabilities.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects GAAP EPS of 10-30 cents and non-GAAP EPS of 40-60 cents on revenues of $275-$305 million.

On a GAAP basis, operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $227-$237 million, whereas, on a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses are anticipated to be between $195 million and $205 million.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues in the range of $1.285-$1.315 billion. GAAP operating margin is expected to be 18%, while the non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be nearly 30%. On a GAAP basis, operating expenses are expected to be between $900 million and $910 million, whereas, on a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses are anticipated to be in the range of $760-$770 million.

