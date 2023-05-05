Dolby's (DLB) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Dolby Laboratories, Inc DLB reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.26 compared with 92 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.9%.

Total revenues were $375.9 million, up from $334.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. The uptick was caused by revenue growth across all business segments and increased adoption of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The company announced a dividend of 27 cents per share, payable on May 23, to shareholders of record on May 16.

Segmental Performance

Revenues from Licensing were $351.6 million, up from $313.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Products and Services’ revenues were $24.2 million compared with $20.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Broadcast Licensing contributed 37% to the total licensing revenues in the second quarter. Mobile Licensing accounted for 26%, Consumer Electronics 12%, PC Licensing 12% and Licensing from Other Markets contributed 13% to licensing revenues.

Other Details

Gross profit in the second quarter was $334.8 million compared with $298.8 million in the year-earlier quarter. Total operating expenses marginally declined to $225.8 million from $255.5 million reported in the previous-year quarter. Operating income was $109.2 million compared with $43.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the fiscal second quarter, the company repurchased 0.6 million of its common shares and ended the quarter with $262 million of stock repurchase authorization.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

In the fiscal second quarter, Dolby generated $104.5 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $63 million a year ago.

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had $688.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $480.1 million in total liabilities.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects GAAP earnings of 18-33 cents per share and non-GAAP earnings of 47-62 cents per share on revenues of $285-$315 million. On a GAAP basis, operating expenses are expected to be $227-$237 million, whereas, on a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses are anticipated to be $195-$205 million.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues in the range of $1.27-$1.33 billion. GAAP operating margin is expected to be 19%, while the non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be nearly 30%. On a GAAP basis, operating expenses are expected to decline by 2%, whereas, on a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses are anticipated to increase by 2%.

