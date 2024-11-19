Dolby sees FY25 non-GAAP EPS $3.99-$4.14, consensus $3.80

Reports FY25 revenue $1.33B-$1.39B, consensus $1.33B. Sees FY25 Gross margins 87% on a GAAP basis and 90% on a non-GAAP basis; Operating expenses $908M-$918M on a GAAP basis and from $765M-$775M on a non-GAAP basis.

