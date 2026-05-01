Dolby Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Licensing Strength, Revenues Up Y/Y

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $1.37 per share, which jumped 2.2% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31, delivering a 4.58% surprise.

Revenues of $396 million increased 7% from the year-ago quarter and beat the consensus mark of $380 million by 4.21%. The upside was driven by solid licensing performance, which remained the dominant revenue contributor. Strength across broadcast and continued adoption of Dolby technologies supported growth despite some timing-related softness in mobile.

In the past year, shares have lost 15.8% compared with the Zacks Audio Video Production industry’s decline of 21%.



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DLB’s Licensing Strength Drives Revenue Growth

Dolby generated total revenues of $396 million, up from $370 million in the prior-year quarter. Licensing revenues accounted for $372 million, reflecting the company’s continued reliance on royalty-based income streams.

Products and services revenues were $23 million, remaining relatively stable year over year. Licensing continues to be the key growth engine, supported by broader adoption of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision across multiple end markets.

Management highlighted that expansion across content platforms, devices and automotive is strengthening its ecosystem. Increasing availability of content in Dolby formats is also encouraging adoption among partners and consumers.

Dolby Laboratories Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dolby Laboratories price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dolby Laboratories Quote

Dolby Sees Mixed Trends Across End Markets

Performance across end markets was uneven during the quarter. Broadcast revenues increased 26% year over year, benefiting from a large recovery previously highlighted by management.

In contrast, mobile revenues declined 6% year over year due to deal timing. Despite this quarterly volatility, the company expects both broadcast and mobile segments to deliver mid-single-digit growth for the full year.

Dolby continues to diversify across markets, including automotive and streaming platforms. The company noted increasing traction in automotive, where entertainment features are becoming a key differentiator, supporting long-term licensing opportunities.

DLB Expands Ecosystem Across Devices and Content

Dolby continues to expand its presence across content platforms and consumer devices. The company emphasized growing adoption of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in social media, music and sports content.

High-profile events such as the Super Bowl, Winter Olympics and T20 Cricket World Cup were available in Dolby formats, reinforcing the value of premium audio and visual experiences. Additionally, more than 90% of Billboard’s top artists are creating content in Dolby Atmos.

On the device side, Dolby technologies are being integrated across smartphones, TVs and automotive systems. This expanding footprint is expected to support sustained licensing growth as more partners incorporate Dolby solutions.

Dolby Maintains Profitability and Strong Cash Flow

On the profitability front, Dolby delivered solid operating performance. The company generated approximately $93 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, reflecting healthy underlying business fundamentals.

It repurchased $65 million worth of shares and ended the quarter with $142 million remaining under its buyback authorization. Cash and investments totaled approximately $675 million, indicating a strong balance sheet.

Dolby also increased its dividend by 9% year over year to 36 cents per share, signaling confidence in its cash flow generation and long-term outlook.

DLB Outlook Reflects Steady Growth Expectations

Dolby maintained its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, indicating stable business trends. The company expects total revenues in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

Licensing revenues are projected between $1.295 billion and $1.345 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share are anticipated to be between $4.30 and $4.45.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Dolby expects revenues between $295 million and $325 million, with non-GAAP EPS in the range of 56 cents to 71 cents. Management noted that macroeconomic factors, including consumer spending and supply chain conditions, remain areas to monitor.

Dolby Focuses on Long-Term Growth Drivers

Dolby continues to invest in new growth initiatives beyond traditional licensing. The video distribution program and Dolby OptiView platform are gaining traction, with new licensors and customers joining the ecosystem.

The company expects Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and imaging patents to grow 15% and account for nearly half of licensing revenues. These technologies are central to Dolby’s long-term growth strategy.

Management remains optimistic about opportunities across streaming, automotive and live sports experiences. With expanding use cases and strong partner adoption, Dolby is positioning itself for sustained growth across its core markets.

DLB’s Zacks Rank

Dolby currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Other Companies

Fortive Corporation FTV reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 70 cents from continuing operations, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents. The bottom line increased 25.4% year over year. Revenues increased 7.7% year over year to $1069.4 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. Core revenues jumped 5.3%.

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI reported EPS of 93 cents for first-quarter 2026, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.5%. The bottom line compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of $1.30. Quarterly net sales were $202.3 million, down 9% from $222.2 million in the year-ago quarter due to delayed project deployments and weaker-than-expected short-cycle order activity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $230.1 million.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of 86 cents, up from 78 cents a year ago. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%. Revenues for the quarter reached $934.8 million, up 2.6% from a year ago. The figure came near to the upper end of management’s expectations ($917-$937 million) and beat the consensus estimate by 0.7%. Strength Aerospace, Defense and Commercial Equipment segments drove the top-line performance.

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