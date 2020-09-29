Dolby Offers Improved Cinema Solutions to Megabox Theaters

In a bid to reinforce cutting-edge technology in the Asian markets, Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB has collaborated with Megabox JoongAng, Inc. theaters. Apparently, the audio and imaging technology solutions giant has signed a five-year deal with South Korea’s Megabox and will supply avant-garde products from Dolby’s Auditorium Packages for a premium entertainment experience. Markedly, the latest move comes as a boon to South Korea’s moviegoers, given the current turmoil prevailing in the entertainment industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of Dolby inched up 1.5% on the news to close at $65.99 as of Sep 28, reinforcing positive investor sentiments.



Headquartered in Seoul, Megabox is considered as one of the top three movie theater chains in South Korea. It has an industry-rich exposure of nearly 20 years and was initially established as a subsidiary of Orion Confectionary. Owned by Joongang Media Network, it later merged with Cinus, which is a Korean movie theater chain company, in 2010. Interestingly, the working relationship between Dolby and Megabox started in 2012 when the former assisted the latter with Dolby Atmos installations for the Megabox M2 screen. Since then, the two companies have augmented their ties to strengthen the global influence of the Korean film industry.



Per the agreement, Dolby will create an optimized projection environment with its advanced cinema solutions. These solutions include Integrated Media Server IMS3000, high-tech SLS speakers, industry-leading audio processors powered by Dolby Atmos technology and Multichannel Amplifier. Although financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, it is worth mentioning that the contract will aid Megabox with minimized operational overheads and increased space efficiency. This is apparently believed to be the first time that Dolby’s Auditorium Packages will be deployed in 5.1/7.1 channel screens within a single multiplex. Nevertheless, the multiplex operator’s decision to launch its debut Dolby Cinema is expected to give a major boost to the movie theater industry.



Dolby’s long-term growth strategy stands on three pillars, namely advancing the science of sight and sound, providing creative solutions and delivering immersive experiences. Successful execution in each of these areas has led to decent growth over the past quarters. Dolby has three impressive projects — Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice and Dolby Cinema — which will likely accelerate growth, going forward. Lately, the Dolby Voice technology has been witnessing solid growth opportunities that are adding to the company’s strength. Apart from expanding its foothold in the traditional audio-conferencing market, Dolby Voice is making concerted efforts to accelerate its footprint in the budding video conferencing market.



Impressively, the tech giant shares long-standing partnerships with industry frontrunners like Apple Inc. AAPL and Netflix, Inc. NFLX to offer best-in-class services and fend off competition. With robust financials, the company employs diligent capital deployment strategies for growth. The capital allocation strategies are designed to maintain a flexible capital structure, deliver value to shareholders through sustainable growth, solid margins, strong cash flows and returning capital. Moreover, Dolby dedicatedly follows a balanced capital deployment strategy and continually rewards its shareholders through share repurchases and dividend increases.



Dolby currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13%. The stock has gained 2.1% compared with industry’s growth of 23.3% in the past year.





A better-ranked stock in the broader industry is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



World Wrestling Entertainment delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 239.1%, on average.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.