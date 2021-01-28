Markets
DLB

Dolby Labs Q1 Profit Tops View; Sees Q2 Results In Line With View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) reported that its first quarter net income rose to $135.2 million or $1.30 per share, from $48.8 million or $0.47 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The latest-quarter results included a pre-tax gain of $13.9 million related to the sale of property previously classified as held for sale.

On a non-GAAP basis, first quarter net income was $153.3 million or $1.48 per share, compared to $65.5 million or $0.64 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the grew to $389.9 million, from $291.9 million in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $345.33 million for the quarter. Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on February 19, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2021.

For its second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.36 - $0.51, non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.57 - $0.72 and total revenue of $280 million - $310 million. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.62 per share and revenues of $290.1 million for the second-quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular