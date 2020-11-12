Markets
DLB

Dolby Laboratories Q4 Results Beat Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $26.8 million or $0.26 per share, down from $43.9 million or $0.43 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were or $0.45 per share, compared to $0.66 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter revenues dropped to $271.2 million from $298.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.34 per share and revenues of $244.44 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the first quarter, Dolby expects adjusted earnings of $0.97 to $1.12 per share on revenues of $330 million to $360 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.56 per share on revenues of $277.94 million for the quarter.

For the second quarter , the company expects revenues of $270 million to $300 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular