Dolby Laboratories, Inc.'s (NYSE:DLB) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.'s (NYSE:DLB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.1x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 18x and even P/E's below 10x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Dolby Laboratories could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Dolby Laboratories' Growth Trending?

NYSE:DLB Price Based on Past Earnings November 5th 2021 free report on Dolby Laboratories

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Dolby Laboratories would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 18%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 708% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 4.2% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth , the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Dolby Laboratories' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Dolby Laboratories' P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Dolby Laboratories' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dolby Laboratories that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Dolby Laboratories. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

