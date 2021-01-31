Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 63%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 13% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$390m, while EPS were US$1.30 beating analyst models by 63%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:DLB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Dolby Laboratories' five analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$1.26b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to drop 20% to US$2.54 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.22b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.08 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a massive increase in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 6.9% to US$102per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Dolby Laboratories, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$110 and the most bearish at US$89.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Dolby Laboratories is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Dolby Laboratories' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 4.5% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Dolby Laboratories is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Dolby Laboratories' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Dolby Laboratories going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dolby Laboratories that you should be aware of.

