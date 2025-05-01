DOLBY LABORATORIES Earnings Results: $DLB Reports Quarterly Earnings

DOLBY LABORATORIES ($DLB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, beating estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $369,560,000, missing estimates of $380,146,830 by $-10,586,830.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DLB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DOLBY LABORATORIES Insider Trading Activity

DOLBY LABORATORIES insiders have traded $DLB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J YEAMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,888 shares for an estimated $4,659,504 .

. JOHN D COULING (SVP, Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $4,565,500 .

. MARK ANDREW SHERMAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,338 shares for an estimated $4,358,405 .

. TODD PENDLETON (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold 18,121 shares for an estimated $1,517,668

RYAN NICHOLSON (VP, CAO and Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,430,388 .

. PETER C GOTCHER sold 6,079 shares for an estimated $480,026

EMILY ROLLINS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $84,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DOLBY LABORATORIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of DOLBY LABORATORIES stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.