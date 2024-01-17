Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.98, changing hands as low as $83.27 per share. Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLB's low point in its 52 week range is $75.4501 per share, with $91.015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.