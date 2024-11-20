Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.57, changing hands as high as $79.00 per share. Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLB's low point in its 52 week range is $66.35 per share, with $90.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.82.

