Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.74, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLB was $86.74, representing a -17.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.74 and a 1.76% increase over the 52 week low of $85.24.

DLB is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Infosys Limited (INFY) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). DLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports DLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -2.21%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dlb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

