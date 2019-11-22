Dividends
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.17, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLB was $69.17, representing a -3.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.77 and a 23.32% increase over the 52 week low of $56.09.

DLB is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) and TiVo Corporation (TIVO). DLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports DLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.49%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DLB as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (XTH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTH with an increase of 6.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DLB at 3.21%.

