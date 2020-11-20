Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87.84, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLB was $87.84, representing a -2.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.09 and a 96.6% increase over the 52 week low of $44.68.

DLB is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) and InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC). DLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports DLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.61%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DLB as a top-10 holding:

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an increase of 18.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DLB at 0.02%.

