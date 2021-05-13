Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that DLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.17, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLB was $92.17, representing a -12% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.74 and a 76.81% increase over the 52 week low of $52.13.

DLB is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). DLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports DLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.26%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DLB as a top-10 holding:

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an increase of 12.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DLB at 0.02%.

