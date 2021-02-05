Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that DLB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLB was $91.88, representing a -6.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.78 and a 105.64% increase over the 52 week low of $44.68.

DLB is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) and InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC). DLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08. Zacks Investment Research reports DLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.94%, compared to an industry average of 23.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DLB as a top-10 holding:

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an increase of 20.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DLB at 0.02%.

