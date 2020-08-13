Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.74, the dividend yield is 1.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLB was $70.74, representing a -4.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.94 and a 58.33% increase over the 52 week low of $44.68.

DLB is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) and InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC). DLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports DLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.17%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

