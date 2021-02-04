Dolby Laboratories About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DLB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/21, Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 2/19/21. As a percentage of DLB's recent stock price of $91.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DLB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLB's low point in its 52 week range is $44.68 per share, with $97.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.21.

In Thursday trading, Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

