Dolby (DLB) Upgrades API Platform With Latest Enhancements

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB recently announced that it has upgraded its API (Application Programming Interface) platform, Dolby.io, with the addition of new developer tools and advanced streaming capabilities. The developer tools include Media Transcode API, Music Mastering API, and Communications SDK for Desktop.



Dolby.io offers developers access to APIs, and improves the media and communications quality within their applications and services. It allows developers to introduce best-in-class Dolby experiences to emerging industry verticals, some of them being social media, digital collaboration, and podcasting. This helps in tapping opportunities in the budding enterprise and application development space.



The enhancements have been specifically designed to enable developers and content creators to tackle critical content creation challenges while enjoying the benefits of real-time communications and low streaming delay with exceptional audiovisual experiences across a wide range of devices. Dolby has been scouting for ways to enhance the scale, resiliency, and capacity of the Dolby.io platform.



The latest move furthers its commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the thriving social audio application space while ensuring that the enhanced offerings fulfill customer requirements. Thanks to the recent enhancements, businesses can now broadcast an interactive conversation with up to 16 presenters and stream it to 5000 listeners with ultra-low audio streaming delay. In this way, the audience can quickly respond to presenters via chat, thereby making it an overall seamless process.



Dolby’s shares have gained 31.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 42% in the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Transcode API, Music Mastering API, and Communications SDK for Desktop are the latest software development tools that have been integrated in Dolby.io to address industry-wide media challenges. Transcode API removes the difficulties associated with the file transcoding process. Through this innovative feature, developers can take any video input and convert it into web and mobile formats.



Music Mastering API is particularly meant for the music industry. The API involves a set of media processing chains and technology that enables musicians and mastering engineers to quickly create music pieces without compromising on the nuances of their mix. Through this platform, developers can easily manage the volume, reduce unwanted elements, and improve tonal qualities. United Masters and SoundCloud were the early customers of this API.



Communications SDK for Desktop is an advanced tool that is built on an Electron framework. It allows developers to integrate the benefits of Dolby Voice capabilities into cross-platform applications. The applications are loaded with avant-garde audiovisual features like intelligent noise suppression, and privacy filters for background blurring. Driven by such new-age improvements, developers and businesses can revolutionize the overall entertainment and communication experience, in turn, strengthening Dolby’s position in the global market.



Dolby is well poised to benefit from higher adoption of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology with rising demand for premium-viewing experiences. Its growth strategy stands on three pillars — advancing the science of sight and sound, providing creative solutions, and delivering superior experiences. Diligent capital deployment strategies and robust financials ensure its long-term growth. Also, gradual growth in Dolby Cinema’s footprint, as a result of the post-pandemic market revival, is expected to drive the San Francisco, CA-based company’s business.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dolby currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Sonos, Inc. SONO, Sony Group Corporation SONY, and Panasonic Corporation PCRFY. While Sonos sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Sony and Panasonic carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sonos delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 297.3%, on average.



Sony delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 170.9%, on average.



Panasonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.1%, on average.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.