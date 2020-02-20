DOL Rule 1.0 Might be Coming Back

(Washington)

The terrible, no-good, hated first version of the DOL Rule could be on its way back. While most advisors are aware that many of the Democratic candidates want to bring back the old version of the rule, one big surprise came out this week—even Mike Bloomberg explicitly says he wants the rule reinstated. That comes as a bit of a shock because he is seen as the most moderate candidate (he was a Republican while mayor of NYC!).

FINSUM: There is a huge amount on the line for the wealth management industry in this upcoming election. Not only will taxes likely change drastically, but the regulatory environment may shift radically.

