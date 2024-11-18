News & Insights

Markets
GOOG

DOJ Seeks Court Order For Google To Sell Chrome In Major Antitrust Case : Report

November 18, 2024 — 08:06 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Antitrust officials from the U.S. Department of Justice are planning to ask a judge to compel Alphabet Inc.'s Google to divest its Chrome browser, marking a historic step in the ongoing battle to rein in one of the world's largest tech companies, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the DOJ will ask the judge, who ruled in August that Google had illegally monopolized the search market, to implement additional measures related to artificial intelligence (AI) and Google's Android operating system.

In addition, antitrust officials, along with several states participating in the case, are expected to recommend data licensing requirements to be imposed by federal judge Amit Mehta, the report said.

If Judge Mehta accepts these recommendations, it could significantly reshape both the online search market and the rapidly developing AI industry, the report said.

Additionally, Google has been using Chrome to drive users toward its flagship AI product, Gemini, which has the potential to evolve from a simple answer bot to a more interactive assistant following users throughout the web.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.