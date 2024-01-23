DOJ seeks additional info from Six Flags, Cedar Fair on $8 bln merger

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Amusement park operators Six Flags Entertainment SIX.N and Cedar Fair FUN.N said they have received a request for additional information and documents from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), which is reviewing a merger of the two companies.

The second request from DOJ in relation to the Six Flags and Cedar Fair merger comes at a time when deals in the U.S. are facing anti-trust scrutiny from regulators, as well as consumer interest groups.

Six Flags and Cedar Fair announced a merger in November 2023 in a deal that would value the combined company at about $8 billion, including debt.

The deal came at a time when the companies were struggling with a post-pandemic lull in demand at amusement parks, as consumers become cautious with their spending.

Six Flags and Cedar Fair said they are aiming to comply with the DOJ requests on or before May 2, and added that they continue to expect the merger to close in the first half of 2024.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum)

