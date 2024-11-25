DOJ says realtor group settlement could harm competition, Reuters reports

The Justice Department, which is not a party to the proposed $418M settlement in a class action over home sales commissions, submitted a “statement of interest” to U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough to share the antitrust division’s position that a provision in the settlement requiring prospective buyers and their brokers to sign a written agreement before the buyer tours a home could constrain competition among brokers, reported Reuters. Judge Bough is set to weigh final approval of the accord at a hearing on Tuesday, the report noted. Companies that may be impacted by or who are party to the proposed National Association of Realtors, or NAR, settlement include Re/Max Holdings (RMAX), Zillow (Z) (ZG), CoStar Group (CSGP), Compass (COMP), Redfin (RDFN), eXp World (EXPI), Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) and Real Brokerage (REAX).
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RMAX:
- RE/MAX Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results
- Re/Max Holdings falls -12.9%
- Re/Max Holdings falls -10.0%
- Re/Max Holdings falls -9.3%
- Closing Bell Movers: Amazon gains 6%, Apple slips 2% on earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.