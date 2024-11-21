News & Insights

DOJ says Google should have to sell Chrome browser, WSJ reports

November 21, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Google should have to sell off its Chrome browser as part of a court-ordered remedy to its monopolization of the online search market, the DOJ said on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal’s Dave Michaels and Miles Kruppa report. Lawyers for the DOJ said competition can only be restored if Google splits its search engine from products it has built to access the internet, such as Chrome and its Android mobile operating system. Google would also be forbidden from paying to be the default search engine on any browser, including Chrome under its new owner, according to the report. Additionally, the DOJ is requesting that Google be prevented from giving preferential access to its search engine on devices that use its Android mobile operating system, and if it violates that rule in the future, it will have to divest Android.

