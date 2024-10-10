DoJ Requests Information From Saab North America Regarding Brazil's Acquisition Of Gripen Fighters

(RTTNews) - Saab North America, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Saab, has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ).

The DoJ has requested information about the Brazilian Government's acquisition of 36 Gripen E/F fighter aircraft for its air force. The contract was signed in 2014.

Brazil's fighter procurement (the FX-2 program) took place between 2008 and 2014 and Saab was awarded the contract. Saab intends to comply with the request to supply information and to cooperate with the DoJ in this matter.

Both Brazilian and Swedish authorities have previously investigated parts of the Brazilian fighter procurement process. These investigations were closed without indicating any wrongdoings by Saab.

