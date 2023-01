Jan 27 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N said on Friday that the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice had issued investigative demand earlier this month seeking documents and information about U.S. debit and competition with other payment networks.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

