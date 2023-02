Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is preparing an antitrust lawsuit to block Adobe Inc's ADBE.O $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

