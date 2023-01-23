US Markets
DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 23, 2023 — 07:34 pm EST

Written by Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the company's dominance over the digital advertising market space, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters
