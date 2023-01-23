DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance - Bloomberg News

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the company's dominance over the digital advertising market space, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

