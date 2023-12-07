DOJ files new criminal charges against Hunter Biden -CNN

Adds NBC report, no response from Biden lawyer, Special Counsel

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Department of Justice has filed new criminal charges against U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, CNN reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter.

CNN said the exact nature of the charges wasn't immediately clear because the court documents had not yet been made public.

NBC, citing a person familiar, reported that the charges are expected to be tax related.

A spokesperson for Special Counsel David Weiss and a lawyer for Hunter Biden did not immediately reply for requests for comment.

Hunter Biden in October pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied about his drug use while buying a handgun, in the first criminal prosecution of a sitting U.S. president's child.

Weiss brought those charges against Hunter Biden after an earlier proposed plea deal unraveled under questioning from a judge. Weiss is still investigating whether the younger Biden can be charged for tax law violations.

The special counsel investigating Hunter has employed a grand jury in Los Angeles to seek documents and possible testimony from multiple witnesses as part of the federal investigation of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, CNN reported last month.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; additional reporting Noeleen Walder in New York and Andrew Goudsward in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech and Ross Colvin,)

((Jasper.Ward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.