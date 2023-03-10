DOJ Files Lawsuit To Stop JetBlue/Spirit Merger—Here’s Why You Should Care

Budget travelers will have fewer but better options, according to JetBlue, if it succeeds in buying low-cost competitor Spirit Airlines. But first, it has to get past the U.S. government.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an anti-trust lawsuit to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines, stating that the “acquisition would allow JetBlue to eliminate its largest ultra-low-cost rival, further concentrate the airline industry, and harm American travelers.”

In a joint statement, JetBlue and Spirit argued that the “merger will create a national low-fare, high-quality competitor to the Big Four carriers.”

The DOJ isn’t buying the airlines’ assertion that the merger will benefit customers. In a statement, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said that the merger would lead to “higher fares and fewer choices for tens of millions of travelers, with the greatest impact felt by those who rely on what are known as ultra-low-cost carriers [ULCC] in order to fly.”

Some might argue that JetBlue is a far cry from a ULLC. It offers amenities like free Wi-Fi, screens at every seat and a premium service, Mint, that features lie-flat seats on some long-haul routes.

Critics Warn Prices Will Jump With Less Competition

It’s still unclear whether adding these amenities to Spirit planes will increase ticket prices, but the DOJ—along with many critics—argues that eventually passengers will foot the bill for the perks, as well as lack of choice.

According to the DOJ, Spirit has “forced larger airlines, particularly the already low-cost JetBlue, to compete for customers by introducing unbundled, customizable ticket options and lowering their own fares, allowing more Americans to travel.”

If the airlines are consolidated, prices may be especially susceptible to increases on the 40-plus direct routes the two carriers share. According to JetBlue, though, these overlapping routes represent only about 11% of the route map of both airlines combined.

Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute, says that consumers are likely in for higher ticket prices if the deal goes through. “By eliminating a low-cost carrier, it creates traditional anti-competitive harm,” Moss says. “Cost-conscious leisure travelers are going to lose an important choice.”

Victor Rodriguez, chair of legal studies and political science at the University of New Haven, says what’s interesting about this case is that the DOJ is interested in protecting not just market share but also a class of passengers that may only be able to afford low-cost tickets.

This move by the DOJ is indicative of a change in travel in general, Rodriguez notes. What once was a luxury has now become a more mainstream form of transportation.

“Preserving air travel for budget travelers as a mode of transport seems to be a critical issue for the DOJ,” Rodriguez says. “Not only do people fly for leisure, but they rely on air travel to visit family, for work and other necessities of life.”

Key Differences Between JetBlue and Spirit

Passengers may wonder what the new JetBlue will look like if the acquisition of Spirit proceeds. We reached out to JetBlue for comment, but we only received press releases that addressed some of the changes it intends to make if the merger is allowed. None of this is set in stone and there could be additional changes that are unannounced or unknown at this time.

Here are a few important ways the two carriers differ and what we know about proposed changes should JetBlue get the green light to take over Spirit.

Flight Delays And Cancellations

Flight delays and cancellations can run the gamut of inconveniences from a minor annoyance to the ultimate trip destroyer. If you have to make an important event, for instance, flight delays could be perilous.

Spirit has a better track record than JetBlue of arriving and departing on time and also cancels fewer flights, but JetBlue offers a free backup option if your flight hits a snag.

In 2022, here’s how the two carriers stacked up:

JetBlue domestic departures and arrivals were delayed 35% of the time, with an average delay of 78 minutes for departures and 76 minutes for arrivals. JetBlue canceled 4% of its flights in 2022.

Spirit Airlines domestic departures and arrivals, in contrast, were delayed 26% of the time, with an average delay of 67 minutes for departures and 66 minutes for arrivals. Spirit canceled 3% of its flights in 2022.

While Spirit Airlines inches ahead of JetBlue in terms of flight reliability, JetBlue allows customers to take advantage of its partnerships by offering complimentary rebooking on partner airlines at no additional cost. For flights within the U.S, JetBlue partners with American Airlines. JetBlue also partners with other airlines such as Aer Lingus, Cape Air, Hawaiian Airlines, Icelandair, JSX, Qatar Airways, Silver Airways and South African Airways, but it’s unlikely those airlines will save the day if your flight is canceled or delayed. However, these partnerships can be valuable for earning and redeeming miles. Spirit does not have partner airlines.

Refund Policies

And it’s not always the airlines that do the canceling. Life happens, and you may need to change or even call off your travel plans. While the two airlines have different refund policies, neither is a clear winner in terms of budget-friendly travel.

The one advantage JetBlue offers its customers is the choice of a more expensive but fully refundable ticket. This option comes in handy if you’re tied to carrier-specific rewards programs and need a flexible ticket. Spirit doesn’t offer that option, so customers ought to make sure they can travel on the reservation dates or expect to shell out cash for last-minute changes.

JetBlue’s refund and flight change policy differs by ticket type. For all but the cheapest option, the Blue Basic fare, ticket holders don’t have to pay to change or cancel flights if they do it 24 hours or more in advance, but any fare difference will still apply to changes. Blue Basic passengers have to pay $100 per person to change or cancel their ticket for flights in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. European flights cost $200 to change or cancel.

For travel credits, travel must be booked by the expiration date but you don’t have to travel by that date. Credits are good until 11:59 p.m. Central time on the expiration date. Refund methods and turnaround times vary based on ticket type.

Spirit’s fees for changes and cancellations vary depending on when you make the changes, but fare differences will apply. All changes and cancellations are free for passengers who do so at least 60 days before their flight. After 60 days, fees apply, increasing the closer you get to your travel date:

$69 between 31 and 59 days before departure

$99 between 7 and 30 days before departure

$119 for changes made six days or less before departure

More Legroom

Comfortable seating matters when you’re stuck in a seat for several hours. If the merger happens, JetBlue will give Spirit customers more precious inches of legroom.

JetBlue’s standard seats offer 38 inches of legroom, compared to just 30 inches on Spirit flights. Spirit passengers can purchase a “Big Front Seat,” which adds 6 inches of additional legroom. Fees range from $12 to $750 depending on the flight length and whether you purchase the seat ahead of time or at the airport.

“Putting JetBlue’s increased legroom and free amenities on Spirit aircraft is a big win for consumers, and we can offset any loss of seats with increased flying and through ULCC growth,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement.

Unbundled vs. Bundled Costs

Spirit veterans are used to paying à la carte for amenities that other airline travelers may take for granted. While JetBlue offers free snacks, Wi-Fi and in-flight entertainment, Spirit charges for Wi-Fi and—like the other major U.S. budget carrier, Frontier Airlines—doesn’t offer in-flight entertainment or complimentary munchies. On Spirit, even water will cost you.

But JetBlue plans to change all that. Spirit passengers would get live seatback television, free snacks and no-cost Wi-Fi, Hayes said.

Bottom Line

As there are just a few low-cost U.S. airlines, the merger would reduce choices and potentially hike ticket prices, the DOJ alleges. If the merger is successful, JetBlue would become the fifth-largest domestic airline after American, Delta, Southwest and United.

Price is typically the most important aspect of budget travel, but other key differences can add or detract from the value of your ticket, such as checked baggage fees, seat assignment options and Wi-Fi charges.

While DOJ lumps Spirit and JetBlue into the same ULCC category, the in-flight experience is vastly different as the airlines are currently run. It remains to be seen whether the merger will be allowed to proceed and, if so, how the two airlines will integrate their clashing corporate cultures.

