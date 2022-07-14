US Markets
DoJ expected to file antitrust lawsuit against Google in weeks - Bloomberg News

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Clay Mclachlan

July 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google in weeks over its advertising technology business, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3aJOp6x)

Google and the DoJ did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

