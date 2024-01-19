DOJ and FTC push to investigate Microsoft's OpenAI partnership- Politico

Adds comments in paragraphs 6,7, background in paragraph 8

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are in discussions over which agency can probe OpenAI on antitrust grounds, including the AI firm's partnership with Microsoft MSFT.O, Politico reported on Friday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Microsoft's tie-up with the ChatGPT maker has raised antitrust scrutiny after the U.S. software giant committed to invest over $10 billion into OpenAI last year.

Earlier this month, EU antitrust regulators flagged that Microsoft's investment in OpenAI might be reviewable under European Union merger rules, after a similar warning was placed by Britain's antitrust regulator in December.

The FTC initiated talks with the DOJ months ago to figure out which one can review the matter, but neither agency is ready to give up jurisdiction, the report said.

The talks are mostly limited to Microsoft and OpenAI and are not part of a broader dialogue over which agency will investigate artificial intelligence issues, according to the report.

Microsoft declined to comment, when contacted by Reuters. A Justice Department spokesperson too declined comment.

The Washington Post reported in July last year that the FTC had opened an investigation into whether OpenAI has violated consumer protection laws, citing a copy of a demand for records.

